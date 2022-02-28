ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Ex-Wilmington Police Officer Indicted For Excessive Force, Lying About Viral Incident, AG Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ef92S_0eRkgxdb00

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A former Wilmington police officer has been indicted for a violent confrontation inside a store.

Surveillance video shows Samuel Waters slamming a man’s head into Plexiglass when he arrested him last September.

Delaware’s attorney general says Waters used excessive force and then lied about the incident.

“The evidence in this case shows a clear and disturbing pattern of violence and deception,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The defendant repeatedly abused a position of trust and authority and then subsequently lied about it. We don’t tolerate this kind of misconduct by anyone — let alone from someone who swore an oath to protect his community — and we will prosecute his crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

If he’s convicted, Waters faces up to 13 years in prison.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Walmart Employee Arrested and Charged After Fraudulent Return Transactions

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyoming Police Department announce the arrest of 18-year-old Mariana Castro-Ramos who has been charged with Theft by Deception. Authorities state that the Loss Prevention Department for the Walmart store located 1135 Berkshire Blvd in Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania conducted an internal investigation on employee Mariana Castro-Ramos who was working as a cashier. The investigation found that Castro-Ramos was involved in incidents where she conducted four fraudulent return transactions and put the money onto gift cards that she took. She was arrested and charged on March 1, 2022.
WYOMISSING, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Troopers bust Wilmington man with 2000 bags of heroin

A Wilmington man is behind bars, and 2000 bags of heroin are off the streets, facing several charges after a months-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police. Jamar Rogers tried to drive away when troopers tried to pull him over on Pike Creek Road Wednesday afternoon, but didn't get far because troopers had him surrounded, police said.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:54 p.m. in the 1300 Block of North Claymont Street. Authorities stated that Police located a 41-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Reboot 2020 Murder Case of Michael Parker

WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2020 murder of Michael Parker. Detectives state on December 21, 2020, at approximately 3:24 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of North Dupont Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Officers located 46-year-old Michael Parker, who had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

New Castle Man Arrested for Selling Marijuana

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that on February 21, at approximately 2:17 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 300 block of West 7th Street when they observed 28-year-old Tariq Mariney, of New Castle, engaged in hand to hand drug transactions. Police made contact with Mariney and following a brief investigation, recovered 26.5 grams of marijuana. Mariney was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Burned Body Found Along Kelly Drive As 20-Year-Old Naasire Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a burned body found along Kelly Drive last week. Police say DNA analysis shows 20-year-old Naasire Johnson was the victim. His grandmother reported him missing last week and held a vigil Saturday in Spring Garden to raise awareness. Police say Naasire Johnson had been shot once in the neck. No information on possible suspects in his killing. @CBSPhilly (2/2) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 28, 2022 Police found Johnson’s body on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Fairmount Park, right off Kelly Drive. Investigators say the body had a single gunshot wound to the neck, but it’s not clear if that was the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware County Man Accused of Raping 9-Year-Old Girl

UPLAND, PA – The Upland Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 63-year-old David Alexander Andino of Upland Borough, who is charged with the rape of a child. Authorities state that on February 21, 2022, at approximately 1:34 am, Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street within Upland Borough, Delaware County, PA for a reported domestic altercation inside the home. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male resident inside the home was observed sexually assaulting a 9-year-old female resident of the home. The assault was interrupted and observed by the child’s mother and confirmed by the victim.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Excessive Force#Ex Wilmington#Ag
MyChesCo

$4,398 in Cash Seized During Drug Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges. Authorities state that on February 15 at approximately 10:41 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division conducted a vehicle stop in the 1300 block of East 28th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 32-year-old Kevin White, and a passenger, 29-year-old Moses Dryden. Following a brief investigation, police recovered .028 grams of Fentanyl, 2.2 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of marijuana, $4,398 in currency, and drug paraphernalia. Police took both subjects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

The Family That Steals Together; Sisters Charged With Burglary

MORRISVILLE, PA — The Falls Township Police Department announced the arrest of sisters, identified as Julia and Shannon Meshel, after a Burglary investigation. Early afternoon on February 18, 2022, Police responded to the 8300 block of Windsor Dr., Morrisville, Pennsylvania for a burglary in progress. Officers arrived and met with a male and female victim who stated they had heard banging on a window and saw Julia Meshel, who was known to the victims, at a window and gaining entry. Julia began to swing a broomstick at both the victims. After both parties were struck by the broomstick, the male victim was able to grab it from Julia. Prior to leaving the residence, Julia then grabbed a wallet and keys belonging to the female victim. The perpetrator’s sister, Shannon Meshel, then picked up an object and threw it at the male victim’s vehicle causing minor damage before fleeing the area.
MORRISVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants from Bucks and Montgomery Counties

PERKASIE, PA — The Cheltenham Township Police Department announced the arrest of 29-year-old Chequita Miller on multiple arrest warrants. As a result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation, Chequita Miller was identified as the suspect in numerous other Retail Thefts throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties. She is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of over-the-counter medication from various locations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Newark Man Arrested Following Shots Fired Investigation

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on February 19 at approximately 4:09 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of North Pine Street for a shots fired complaint. Officers conducted an area search and made contact with 26-year-old Clifton Alston-Taylor. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 4.8 grams of marijuana. Alston-Taylor was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

$20,000 Reward Offered For Info In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Desiree Jainlett In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope a big reward will lead to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that’s gone unsolved. A driver struck and killed Desiree Jainlett as she was crossing Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. She had just stepped off a SEPTA bus. It’s been more than a month and police are still searching for the driver responsible. Right now, the reward is up to $20,000. “Right now, we are still struggling just to accept the fact that my mom is gone,” Tyquan Jainlett said. Tyquan has a strong message to the driver who hit and killed his mother, Desiree Jainlett. “Please come...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Something Has To Change’: Neighbors Stunned After Man Shot Over Car Accident On South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting on South Street sent a man to the hospital Sunday night. Philadelphia police say it started over a car accident. It happened around 10:45 p.m. just feet away from popular places like Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens and not far from a police substation. “Definitely kind of makes you concerned,” a man said. “There’s too many guns on the street,” said another. Crime scene tape is left behind after Philadelphia police say a 54-year-old man was driving along South Street, by 10th, Sunday night when a driver in a dark-colored Dodge Durango began to reverse out of a spot and into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy