The Real Billie Holiday, Part Two – 1940s

Spoilers ahead for the February 22 episode of The Resident, called "Hell in a Handbasket." Season 5 of The Resident has delivered some serious emotional ups and downs, starting with the death of Nic and now forcing Billie to face her past. She had to go on the record about the sexual assault she suffered at the age of 13, after she spent so many years keeping the secret and trying to protect Trevor from the truth of how he was conceived. In the latest episode, Porter lashed out at Billie after she refused to withdraw her complaint, and the backlash was so severe that it took a brave move by Trevor to save the day. And now, it looks like that might have been his goodbye to The Resident... for now, at least.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO