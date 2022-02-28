ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Former IU basketball player escapes Ukraine, now safe in Romania

By Courtney Crown
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Former IU Basketball Player Maurice ‘Mo’ Creek has made it to Romaine after being stuck for the past few days in Ukraine as the country is being invaded by Russia. Creek is playing overseas there and despite multiple attempts to flee the country , he could not initially find a way out of Ukraine.

Creek with Kubecka after safely arriving in Romania on Tuesday (Courtesy of Chris Kubecka)

“This is one of the most relieving feelings I’ve ever had in my life,” Creek said while on Instagram Live.

Creek was living in the city of Mykolaiv – about 300 miles from the country’s capital of Kyiv.

“The only thing we can do right now is just stay prayed up,” Creek said in an interview with FOX59’s Lindsay Stone on Friday. At the time of the interview, Creek could not find a driver willing to make the journey.

“There’s so much traffic outside,” Creek said from his apartment. “It’s just everybody’s trying to get out, everybody’s trying to move, everybody’s trying to get safe and sound, and I can’t even get a driver to get to the border.”

Russia facing sports isolation over Ukraine invasion

Then, Chris Kubecka, distinguished chair for the Middle East Institute Cyber Program and friend of the organization Project Dynamo, got a call from her friend in the states. Kubecka just recently made it over the Romanian border from Kyiv.

“I have a friend in Indiana who is part of the special forces, or special forces club,” Kubecka said. “One of his friends knows Mo. They contacted me at 4:30 something in the morning, hours after we had gotten over the border in Romania and told me about Mo and I was like, ‘well, let’s see where he is,’ and he happened to be in a very bad hot spot where the Russians were actually on the east side of the city he was in. The bridges and river were closed off so basically it became an island, Russians one way, or water that you were not allowed to cross because of military purposes on the other side. So, he was stuck there.”

Fortunately, Chris had a contact who ultimately got a car to Mo.

“So Mischa actually found a contact of a contact of a friend who offered to not only drive him to the border but also he had gotten this special permit that you needed to cross the bridge as a man,” Kubecka explained. “Because they’re keeping all the men inside the city. No matter what kind of citizenship because they can’t prove that you’re not Ukrainian or dual citizen, and all the men have to fight.”

When Mo was hours from freedom, he got in touch with Kubecka to let her know.

“I said, ‘it sounds like you’re in a car!’ He goes, ‘I’m in a car!’ and I’m like, ‘oh my god, are you serious, you’re in a car,'” Kubecka exclaimed.

The pair were able to unite Tuesday afternoon local time.

