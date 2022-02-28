SportsTalk Hour 1 || 2-28-22

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois can win in women’s basketball. It can compete for Big Ten titles and NCAA tournament berths. How do I know? Because I saw it for myself. Although those memories are fading. From 1996-97 to 2002-03, Illinois made five NCAA tournament trips, with two of the...
CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams remembers his first practice at Illinois. But not for all the best reasons. Williams had just been cleared following his rehab and recovery from an ACL tear his senior year at Peoria Manual when Illinois held its first workout ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Forty-four years ago on Sunday — March 6, 1978 — Illinois men’s basketball teammates honored senior Audie Matthews by choosing him as their Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season. That moment at the Illini basketball banquet climaxed what many 1970s recruiting experts figured would never...
CHAMPAIGN — The Nancy Fahey era has ended after five seasons at Illinois. The Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach — who won five national championships at Division III Washington University in St. Louis — is retiring after the 63-year-old was unable to produce the same type of success at the Division I ranks with the Illini.
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73 Sunday. Davis was hurt when he was...
On Sunday night, for the last time this season, Brad Underwood’s Illini will enjoy a packed house of hoarse, devoted fans. Cheering every basket. Expressing disapproval of Iowa. Demanding favorable “home cooking” from the zebras. And uplifting the home team with their energy. With few exceptions, the...
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Even with extensive coverage...
Take a bow Brad Underwood. And the Illinois seniors. And the superstar center. You won't have to pay for a meal for awhile after winning the school's first Big Ten title since 2005. Everyone knows how that one ended up (one victory short of a national title). Here are 10...
You don’t get a court storming for insignificant feats. Illinois leaned in to its defense down the stretch, slowing down a potent Iowa offense just enough for a come-from-behind 74-72 victory on Sunday night at State Farm Center. Then the Illinois fans poured onto Lou Henson Court to celebrate a Big Ten title (or at least a share of it).
Hawkins didn’t score as many points as Kofi Cockburn or Alfonso Plummer. Or pull down as many rebounds as Cockburn either. But the two-way impact Hawkins had on Sunday’s win — a victory that delivered a share of the Big Ten regular season title — can’t be overlooked. Hawkins finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He also bothered Iowa star Keegan Murray, who scored 22 points but on just 7 of 22 shooting.
After the Illini stormed to a Big Ten title on Sunday night, Twitter did was Twitter does. A sampling:. First up: Ayo Dosunmu rightfully fired up. Students partying like it's 2005. Leave it to Illini grad Will Leitch to provide a little perspective. Is WDWS' Scott Beatty right on this...
LINCOLN — Geoff Alexander attended his first Final Four in 1991 in Indianapolis. Saw Duke upset UNLV in the national semifinals and then win its first NCAA championship against Kansas behind the trio of Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and Grant Hill. Alexander was in eighth grade and absolutely hooked....
CLIFTON — A mad scramble ensued below one of the nets inside Clifton Central’s gymnasium on Friday night with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter of a Class 2A sectional championship game. Members of the El Paso-Gridley boys’ basketball team corralled two offensive rebounds. Each resulted...
No. 20 Illinois (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.5 Wellington, Fla. G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.1 Fajardo, Puerto Rico. F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.3 Sacramento, Calif. C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.0 Kingston, Jamaica. FYI: Williams’ 14-point effort in Thursday’s win against Penn State...
