Indiana law enforcement save man suffering a drug overdose

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, officials believe the quick actions of Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Dustin Powers, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Bailey and Converse Police Officer Troy Gornto saved a man’s life.

Around 2:55 p.m. Sunday, Miami County dispatch received word of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a Chevy Impala. According to police reports, officers had to break a window of the car in order to give aid to the man, who appeared to be overdosing on opioids.

Police say the man was revived after receiving three doses of lifesaving medicine and CPR. He was treated by medics and ambulanced to a near hospital. Police tell us investigation led one of the troopers to use their drug sniffing police dog, Mack, to sniff around the vehicle. Mack indicated the presence of narcotics inside the car.

Meth, heroin, prescription medication and a hypodermic needle were found in the vehicle, police say. After his release from the hospital, the man was taken into custody for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Law enforcement officials say he is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug and possession of a syringe.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).