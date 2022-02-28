ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, IN

Indiana law enforcement save man suffering a drug overdose

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCyKb_0eRkf8BM00

BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WEHT) — Over the weekend, officials believe the quick actions of Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Dustin Powers, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Bailey and Converse Police Officer Troy Gornto saved a man’s life.

Around 2:55 p.m. Sunday, Miami County dispatch received word of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a Chevy Impala. According to police reports, officers had to break a window of the car in order to give aid to the man, who appeared to be overdosing on opioids.

Illinois Police recover $71M in illegal drugs, addresses epidemic

Police say the man was revived after receiving three doses of lifesaving medicine and CPR. He was treated by medics and ambulanced to a near hospital. Police tell us investigation led one of the troopers to use their drug sniffing police dog, Mack, to sniff around the vehicle. Mack indicated the presence of narcotics inside the car.

Meth, heroin, prescription medication and a hypodermic needle were found in the vehicle, police say. After his release from the hospital, the man was taken into custody for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Law enforcement officials say he is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug and possession of a syringe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

K-9s help with suicidal person call in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two K9s from different state agencies were able to assist law enforcement with a suicidal man. Indiana DNR says out-of-state officers responded to a suicidal person call, bringing along ICO Matt Tholen with K-9 Drake and Virginia Conservation Police Officer Richard Howard with K-9 Sky. According to DNR, deputies located […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Four-legged suspect steals baseball, plays keep away

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, Bluffton police responded to Jefferson Park to a report of a four-legged suspect who had stolen from people in a baseball diamond. Police say the suspect stole a baseball and was attempting to start a game of keep away. The officer was able to call to him and recover […]
BLUFFTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
City
Bunker Hill, IN
Miami County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Miami County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Investigation leads to arrest of former Bedford police officer

LAWRENCE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us an investigation has lead to the arrest of a former Bedford police officer, allegedly involved in a battery incident earlier last year. Morgan Lee, 45, was taken into custody early March. Investigation started when the Bedford Chief of Police received a complaint from a citizen saying Lee […]
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

SCPD: Failure to signal leads to drug bust

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer with the Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) noticed on March 3, around 2:43 p.m., that a silver car did not use a signal as it left a gas station. SCPD says that the officer conducted a traffic stop on the silver car near the intersection of State Road […]
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a student and slapping him across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury. A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola. The offense is a felony that could […]
ELKHART, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Bailey
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic stop ends with semi-truck wrecking KSP cruiser

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A scary situation unfolded in Daviess County Saturday afternoon when a semi-truck allegedly crashed into a Kentucky State Police cruiser during a traffic stop. Trooper Corey King tweeted images of the aftermath, noting it happened on US 60 east of Owensboro. “Remember, to yield to emergency vehicles by merging left […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Car still in Ohio River after accident

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A car is still in the Ohio River after some one drove into it by accident. It happened around 9:00 Thursday night by the red walking bridge near Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue. Deyasmizmara McFarland and Corion Jordan were stopped near the Ohio Street bridge and were about to pull away when […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Overdose#Opioids#Indiana State Police#Converse Police#Chevy#Cpr#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Crews battle overnight fires in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says they received reports of a house fire shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Center Street. Fire officials say a chief responded to a working fire with heavy flames, noting a close by home was exposed to the fire. Officials report the first […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Man robbed, allegedly assaulted by three men

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that on March 3, Central Dispatch received a report of an assault that had happened on Dempsey Street in Madisonville. MPD states that officers arrived and met with the victim, who appeared to have many injuries. MPD says the victim stated that people inside a […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

Caving road leaves sinkhole in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Afternoon drivers might have keep an eye out for a traffic hazard after a sinkhole formed in downtown Evansville today. Dispatch confirms that crews are out to inspect the sinkhole that emerged near Chestnut Street and SE 3rd Street. We have crews on scene to bring you more information. This is a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy