Highlights: LSU 57, Tennessee 54

The Wiley College baseball team was unable to contain Louisiana State University-Alexandria in a three-game series with 17-1, 21-4 and 23-7 losses. LSU-A 17, WILEY 1: The Wildcats (1-16-1, 1-6) gave up seven runs on six hits and an error in the fourth inning. After they were held scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, head coach Kendrick Biggs started pulling his starters. Shortstop Tre Wallace and third baseman Traylon Ansley were the only starters who played the entire game. The Generals put the game away in the seventh bringing home six runs on two home runs. Wiley College only held LSU-Alexandria scoreless in the second and sixth innings. It was out-hit 13-5.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO