ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Highlights: LSU 57, Tennessee 54

By Sonny Shipp
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU (22-7, 11-5 SEC) clinched the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament with a 57-54 win in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday over Tennessee (25-4, 13-3 SEC) after staving off a late Lady Vols comeback attempt. LSU led by 14 at the half, but Tennessee upped their pressure in...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Vanderbilt coach, UNC great Jerry Stackhouse pokes fun at Duke's Mike Krzyzewski for Tar Heels loss

Ever since Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski coached his final regular season game Saturday, tributes have poured in from all around the nation. Vanderbilt coach and former North Carolina great Jerry Stackhouse took a different avenue. When asked about Krzyzewski at a weekly press conference Monday, Stackhouse took the opportunity to jokingly poke fun at the legendary Blue Devils coach and praise Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas ranked No. 15 in final regular season AP Top 25

After splitting a pair of Quadrant 1 opportunities last week, Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) comes in at No. 15 in the final regular season AP Top 25 poll, released Monday morning. The Razorbacks received a total of 687 votes. Other SEC teams in this week's rankings include No. 4 Auburn,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Highly ranked pass rusher announces transfer to SEC school

A highly ranked transfer prospect from Georgia Tech announced his new home on Monday, as the SEC gains another talented pass rusher. Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck will be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks this season, according to a post shared by Domineck on social media. Arkansas receives pass...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Penn State moves on in-state RB Montgomery

Penn State has had Scranton (Pa.) Prep running back London Montgomery on its radar for some time now, but the Nittany Lions had yet to offer coming out of the dead period in February. That changed on Sunday, as Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein extended a scholarship. It was one that the three-star prospect has been waiting for.
SCRANTON, PA
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
247Sports

Big Ten basketball tournament 2022: Indiana's Mike Woodson previews must-win game against Michigan

A wild end to the Big Ten's regular-season race indicates that an exciting conference men's basketball tournament should be in store this week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. One of the most intense matchups will come in the early rounds rather than over the weekend — No. 8 seed Michigan and No. 9 seed Indiana will face off Thursday afternoon with their NCAA Tournament hopes on the line to varying degrees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Fran McCaffery speaks on fans yelling inappropriate comments to players

It's harder than ever to be a college athlete. Yes, the lights are brighter now, there's a certain level of star quality that is attached to some of the bigger names, but with social media-- the criticism can be heard at any time. Not only that, but people aren't afraid to spew venom to the player, coach or team personnel in-person when given the opportunity.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Race Thompson updates his decision to return to IU or leave next season

Indiana redshirt senior forward Race Thompson has a significant decision to make this offseason: return to Indiana and use his final year of eligibility, or leave to pursue potential professional endeavors. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Thompson gave an update on his thought process and decision-making at this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sec#Thompson Boling Arena#Tigers
Marshall News Messenger

Wiley unable to match LSU-A

The Wiley College baseball team was unable to contain Louisiana State University-Alexandria in a three-game series with 17-1, 21-4 and 23-7 losses. LSU-A 17, WILEY 1: The Wildcats (1-16-1, 1-6) gave up seven runs on six hits and an error in the fourth inning. After they were held scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, head coach Kendrick Biggs started pulling his starters. Shortstop Tre Wallace and third baseman Traylon Ansley were the only starters who played the entire game. The Generals put the game away in the seventh bringing home six runs on two home runs. Wiley College only held LSU-Alexandria scoreless in the second and sixth innings. It was out-hit 13-5.
MARSHALL, TX
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Vols baseball doubleheader vs. James Madison

The third-ranked Tennessee baseball team continues a midweek series against James Madison today, and GoVols247 is at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to provide updates of the action. Coach Tony Vitello and his Vols will resume Game One against the Dukes at 4:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be available to stream on WatchESPN via the ESPN app. The second game is scheduled to start 30-45 minutes after the first concludes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
247Sports

VIDEO: Josh Gattis impressions of offense after two practices

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Watch offensive coordinator Josh Gattis discuss the offense after practice on Wednesday. The Hurricanes will hold 15 practices in the spring concluding with the spring game on April 16. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

NIT bracketology: Where the Gamecocks stand

South Carolina is in Tampa for the SEC Tournament, looking to beef up its NCAA Tournament resume. However, according to two different sites, South Carolina is projected to play in the NIT. According to DRatings.com Wednesday NIT update, the Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9) will enter the NIT as a five seed. Also seeded as a five seed is first round opponent in the SEC Tournament, Mississippi State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski's Duke farewell was too much, ex-UNC star Tyler Hansbrough says

Mike Krzyzewski is coaching his final season at Duke and saw Saturday's home finale spoiled by arch rival north Carolina in front of a sellout crowd inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Ex-UNC star Tyler Hansbrough says he felt the festivities surrounding the game celebrating one of college basketball's all-time coaching legends was too much.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 3 Vols walk-off in extras to open James Madison series

Third-ranked Tennessee needed an extra day and extra innings to win its first midweek game against stubborn James Madison, but the Vols got it done. Sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega banged a walk-off, RBI single off the left field wall in the bottom of the 10th inning to deliver the Vols a 9-8 win over the Dukes in an exciting game between two of the nation’s top dozen offenses. The Vols entered this midweek series ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring offense, and James Madison was ranked No. 12.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy