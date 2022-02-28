Powdered Infant Formula Recall Expanded After Death Of 2nd Child

SILVER SPRING, MD (WCCO) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded a powdered infant formula recall after five children developed infections, causing two to die.

The Abbot Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, produced the potentially-affected formula, which is used in some Similac, Alimentum and EleCare products. Abbot announced a voluntary recall almost two weeks ago.

The latest fatal case, involving the rare Cronobacter sakazakii germ, was reported on Tuesday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The formula was Similac PM 60/40, with lot code 27032K800. This product is a specialty formula for infants “who would benefit from lowered mineral intake,” according to the FDA.

Cronobacter sakazakii is also believed to have killed one other child and infected two others — including a Minnesota child. Another illness connected to formula produced at Abbot’s Sturgis facility involved Salmonella Newport.

