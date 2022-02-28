ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Markelle Fultz's Status For Pacers-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15p8Yc_0eRkdyU700

Orland Magic guard Markelle Fultz will return to action on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in Florida, and for the game they will have their starting point guard back in action for the first time in over 400 days.

Markelle Fultz tore his ACL last season, and is officially making his return on Monday night.

The Magic come into the game as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-47 record in the 61 games that they have played so far.

The team was expected to be bad this season as they are in a complete rebuilding mode with several intriguing young players.

As for the Pacers, they came into the season as a veteran-led team, but have had a rough season and traded away some of their core players earlier this month.

They are the 13th seed in the east with a 21-41 record in 62 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Demar Derozan
The Spun

Look: Shaq’s 50th Birthday Present Is Going Viral

It’s NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal’s 50th birthday today and you’d better believe that the Hall of Fame center is getting some incredible gifts to mark the occasion. This past Friday, Shaq showed off a special gift that his friends from Swaggpack Shaq, Atlanta Street Xecs and Padgett Motor Sports. It was a brand new car. But not just any new car: It was a customized Dodge Charger Hellcat.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Orland Magic#The Indiana Pacers#The Orlando Magic#Acl#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy