An ambulance was struck while on an emergency transport near 20th and Layton around 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the ambulance had its emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The patient's care was transferred to a Greenfield Fire Department Paramedic unit.

Bell Ambulance says both of its EMTs were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

