Editorial: Focus on the bay

An aerial view looking from the Guinea section of Gloucester past Point Comfort and out into the Chesapeake Bay. Rob Ostermaier/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

It’s imperative that state leaders in Richmond put the precarious state of the Chesapeake Bay high on the list of important — and urgent — challenges facing the commonwealth.

The Youngkin administration must work with lawmakers and other stakeholders to intensify efforts to cut the pollution that threatens the health and future of this invaluable natural resource. There is no time to lose.

Two new reports underline that urgency. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the nonprofit that works to restore and protect the bay, says in its yearly report that although the commonwealth has made considerable progress in recent years, it’s time to move into higher gear.

In 2010, Virginia, the other five states in the bay’s watershed and the District of Columbia agreed to implement pollution-reduction efforts to meet federally mandated water quality targets by 2025. That deadline might have seemed distant then, but this is 2022.

To their credit, Virginia and Maryland, two of the three leading polluters of the bay, have made significant progress. Pennsylvania, the other major polluter, has not done so well.

The foundation’s report makes the important point that much of Virginia’s progress has come in reducing wastewater pollution, one of the easier problems to solve. There are extensive regulations for handling wastewater, and it’s relatively easy to monitor. Improvements to treatment plants can make a difference fairly quickly.

Agricultural waste, and runoff in cities and suburbs — also major sources of pollution — are more difficult to get under control. A number of strategies are known to help, but they rarely get sufficient support. To meet the 2025 goals, and to continue improving in the future, will take considerably more effort and money from Richmond.

The other recent report, from researchers at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, reminds us that even as efforts are underway to clean up the bay, new complications make progress more difficult. Climate change is a major threat, making just about every aspect of the cleanup efforts tougher. Global warming makes for rising sea levels and more coastal flooding and erosion. Warming also leads to more frequent and more violent hurricanes and rainstorms, washing massive amounts of pollutants into the bay.

The institute’s report says that rising temperatures in Earth’s atmosphere mean rising temperatures in the bay’s waters, with what scientists call marine heat waves occurring more often. Extreme high temperatures in the bay’s waters could mean disaster for fish, shellfish, waterfowl and the sea grasses that are vital habitat.

The bay is a national treasure and an invaluable resource. It’s at the heart of the economy and the way of life here in Hampton Roads, and important far beyond our boundaries.

The federal and state governments should be working together to make sure the cleanup efforts succeed and become sustainable.

Unfortunately, as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s report notes, one of the reasons for lagging progress has been the federal government’s failure to make states accountable for staying on track to meet those 2025 goals. With the federal Environmental Protection Agency not imposing consequences on states that don’t meet checkpoints, some states fell seriously behind.

Two years ago, Virginia joined with Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia to sue the Trump administration’s EPA for not doing its job in enforcing the clean water agreement. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation joined a similar lawsuit.

The EPA administrator at the time, Andrew Wheeler, was Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s choice to lead the state Department of Natural and Historic Resources, which oversees agencies integral to bay cleanup efforts. The state Senate blocked that appointment, but his nomination is a worrisome first foray by the new administration into issues affecting the bay.

Cleaning and protecting the Chesapeake Bay could hardly be more important to the future of Hampton Roads, Virginia and beyond. This is not some political game. It’s a cause that should transcend politics. Virginia’s leaders must act assertively, and they must act now.