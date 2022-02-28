ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn pols call for an end to parking requirements in new rezonings

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-Heights-Downtown-DUMBO-Greenpoint) and other Brooklyn elected officials on Monday called on developers and the Department of City Planning to eliminate requirements for off-street parking in new construction in transit-rich Brooklyn neighborhoods, and instead prioritize a walkable city with more affordable housing. The...

brooklyneagle.com

#Parking Garages#Pols#Affordable Housing#Street Parking#Dcp
