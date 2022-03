Another Republican candidate has announced his bid to become New York's next governor. Businessman and Johnstown native Harry Wilson says he'll be at the State Republican Party convention which starts on February 28th. Wilson says if elected, he'll cut taxes, try to reduce the state's high cost of living, and fire district attorneys that he believes don't properly enforce the law. Other candidates are also seeking the GOP nomination in the governor's race including Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, Andrew Giuliani, and Rob Astorino, who ran for governor in 2014 and lost.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO