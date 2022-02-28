How to Retire at 70: Step-by-Step Plan

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO