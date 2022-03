Although Ducati has yet to release a full-fledged electric motorcycle, the House of Borgo Panigale had been dipping its toes into the electrification pond in the world of bicycles for a few years now. Those of you who are eMTB aficionados will certainly be familiar with the MIG-S pedal-assist enduro bike, as well as the race-ready TK01-RR. While these bikes have been updated for 2022, Ducati has released an all new model in the form of the Futa.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO