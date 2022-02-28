ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK accused of being ‘heartless’ after offer to take in Ukrainian refugees ‘falls well short of what is needed’

By May Bulman and Samuel Lovett
The Independent
 6 days ago

Ministers have been accused of being “heartless and mean-spirited” after it emerged that a new humanitarian route for Ukrainian refugees amounts to only small adjustments to visa rules which will benefit only certain family members of British citizens.

Home secretary Priti Patel told MPs on Monday that the government had introduced a “bespoke humanitarian route” for people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine , saying it would allow an additional 100,000 Ukrainians to seek sanctuary in the UK.

However, it later emerged that this does not go beyond the easing of rules for a limited pool of family members of UK residents, which was announced over the weekend and has already been branded a “plaster for an open wound”.

Charities criticised the government’s failure to do as the EU has done and waive all visa rules for refugees fleeing Ukraine, which Ms Patel insisted would undermine “the strongest security advice”. Lawyers said they were sceptical about the claims that 100,000 people would be helped under her changes.

Shadow immigration minister Yvette Cooper accused the home secretary of “complete confusion” around what is being offered to Ukrainian refugees, asking her in the House of Commons: “How on earth is the home secretary so unprepared for something she’s been warning about for weeks?”

It comes as The Independent ‘s Refugees Welcome campaign called on the UK government to set up a resettlement scheme to give Ukrainians fleeing the invasion sanctuary in Britain.

More than 500,000 people have already fled Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, and the UN estimates that this figure could reach 4 million.

Temporary visa concessions announced by the Home Office on Sunday mean that certain family members of British nationals who do not meet the usual eligibility criteria but pass security checks may be granted permission to enter the UK outside the rules for 12 months.

However, this applies to spouses, the parents of children under 18, children under 18 and close relatives requiring care - excluding many relatives including parents, adult children, siblings.

Immigration barrister Colin Yeo told The Independent he was “sceptical” about Ms Patel’s claim that the concessions would help 100,000 Ukrainians.

“There aren’t many Ukrainians in the UK so I can’t see how there are going to be 100,000 eligible family members,” he said, adding: “The contrast with the simple generosity shown by the EU seems quite marked.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent the figure was based on “internal estimates” but did not explain how it was reached.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said Ms Patel’s announcement fell “well short of what is needed” and did “very little” to reassure Ukrainian’s fleeing war and bloodshed that that they would be able to seek sanctuary in Britain.

“Compared to the EU’s decision to take in refugees for up to three years without having to apply for asylum, it is heartless and mean spirited sending a message to desperate Ukrainians in search of safety that unless they have a family member in the UK, they are not welcome,” he said.

Jon Featonby, policy and advocacy manager at the British Red Cross, said he “welcomed” it but that “much more can and should be done”, and called for the lifting of all visa requirements for Ukrainians wishing to enter the UK.

“This would avoid people needing to go through a lengthy visa application process at a moment of crisis for them and their family, bringing the UK in line with many other European countries,” he added.

Caroline Coombs, of campaign group Reunite Families, which has been supporting people in the UK trying to get their relatives out of Ukraine, said Ms Patel’s announcement revealed “nothing new”.

“We still have no idea if parents, grandparents and other family members of British citizens and settled people in the UK can come here. People are scared and have no idea what to do,” she said.

It comes after 37 Conservatives, including former ministers Jeremy Hunt and Greg Clark, wrote to Boris Johnson on Monday urging the government to act “decisively”, stating: “Ukrainian victims of war seeking refuge are welcome”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meanwhile warned that a failure to waive visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking refuge could be “embarrassing” for the UK and called on the prime minister to allow anyone fleeing the Russian invasion to come to the UK, saying the government could “sort the paperwork later on”.

A poll by YouGov last week found almost two-thirds of British people would support the introduction of a resettlement scheme for those fleeing Ukraine.

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “I am committed to ensuring the UK is as generous as possible to the people of Ukraine, just as we have been to the people of Afghanistan and Hong Kong, and further announcements will be made in due course.”

Xena59
5d ago

It's there right not to accept people they can't afford to take care of...If our President was as Smart..And Not Over Burden Our Countries Finances,Air,Food,Etc!!

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
