2 file to challenge Wilson councilmen

Poll worker Genice Hagans waits to collect municipal election ballots at the Reid Street Community Center on Nov. 5, 2019. Wilson City Council elections are held on odd-numbered years, but the 2021 contest was postponed due to late census results that delayed redistricting.

Two women have filed in hopes of unseating longtime Wilson City Councilmen Donald Evans and Logan Liles.

Betesha Ethridge is challenging Evans in District 5.

The 41-year-old mother of two said she wants to increase awareness of city projects and programs.

“I want to take the information and make sure my neighbors know what is going on, but I also want to inform the council about concerns of the community,” said the Beddingfield High graduate. “I’m excited to represent the people’s voice.”

Liles faces a challenge from Joyah Bulluck, who said she’s been interested in running for City Council since taking a community leadership class in 2013.

“Decisions are made at this local level, within those chambers, that affect our daily lives and the lives of our children not just now, but for years to come,” Bulluck said. “As a woman, a mother, a millennial and the community advocate, I understand the importance of seeing ourselves represented in all facets of life, especially in our local government.”

District 3 Wilson County Commissioner JoAnne Daniels also submitted her paperwork to seek reelection Friday. No one filed before lunch on Monday.

Filing runs through noon this Friday.

The election for Wilson City Council districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 as well as all Wilson County commissioner seats will be held May 17. Primaries will be on the same ballot for Wilson County sheriff, Wilson County clerk of court, N.C. House District 24, N.C. Senate District 4 and North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.