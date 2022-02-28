ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Halftime Pod Presented by Eastside Liquor:02-28 Hogs beat UK;O’Gara

By Tye Richardson
hitthatline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Elson and Drew Barrett talk all things...

hitthatline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Player’s Union changing stance on key issue creating optimism for a baseball season

Baseball fans around the world are furious as the MLB lockout continues. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of regular season games already, as the owners and players have not agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. As recent as Thursday, it appeared the two sides were nowhere close to coming to a deal, creating further cancellations almost inevitable. On Friday, a potentially massive breakthrough occurred. The MLB Player’s Union has brought a new proposal to MLB, one which includes re-opening talks of the 14-team playoff format, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.
MLB
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Pod#Uk#Eastside Liquor#College Football
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Predicting Only 1 Big Quarterback Trade

Several quarterbacks have been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks. However, former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner believes only one blockbuster deal will go down this offseason. Banner correctly predicted that Carson Wentz would be the only marquee quarterback traded in 2021. This time around, he believes...
NFL
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
KTSM

UTEP Men’s Basketball to host C-USA Leader North Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team (17-12, 10-7) will wrap up the regular season against back-to-back C-USA West Division champion North Texas (23-4, 16-1) at 1 p.m. MT Saturday. It is the second meeting of the season between the programs with the Miners vying to avenge a hard-fought 66-58 setback to […]
EL PASO, TX
News 8 WROC

Pittsford’s Fraser dominates en route to state diving title

ITHACA, N.Y. (WROC) — While it wasn’t a swimming event, Pittsford’s Daley Fraser lapped the field at the state swimming and diving championships to finish his senior season in style. Fraser won the diving competition with a score of 582.80, with second place finishing almost 75 points behind Fraser with a score of 508.65. Second […]
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy