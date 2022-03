FC Barcelona visits the elche this Sunday at the Martínez Valero Stadium, in the match corresponding to matchday 27 of LaLiga. The team led by Xavi Hernández arrives after winning categorically against Athletic Bilbao (4-0) at Camp Nou. Now, the Catalans want to continue their good run in the local tournament and get the three points against Francisco Rodríguez Vílchez’s team.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO