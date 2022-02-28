ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Illinois falls five spots in AP Top 25

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdRiD_0eRkYo0S00

ANN ARBOR, MI. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball fell five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday after going 1-1 last week. The Illini enter the final week of the regular season as the 20th-ranked team in college basketball, following a home loss to No. 22 Ohio State and win at Michigan last week.

The Illini (20-8, 13-5) sit one game back in the Big Ten standings, tied with No. 8 Purdue for second, trailing No. 10 Wisconsin for the top spot in the league. The Badgers host the Boilermakers Tuesday night in a game that will go a long way into determining who gets the crown. Illinois has two games left in its regular season and they’re both at home, with Penn State coming to Champaign on Thursday before No. 24 Iowa visits on Sunday night.

Trent Frazier was a big reason Illinois was able to pull out another road win at Michigan on Sunday. The super-senior hit a dagger 3-pointer with :45 left that gave the Illini an 87-80 win lead, sealing the victory. It followed his late at Michigan State one week earlier that propelled the Orange and Blue to that win as well. Frazier has emerged as the go-to guy late for Illinois as the calendar turns to March.

“It’s just me having to go make a play with five seconds left and being a fifth year, I just stepped up,” Frazier said about the shot at Michigan. “I think the biggest thing is just coach trusting me down the stretch to make a play and just being a fifth year. That’s what it’s all about. Everyone has a lot of confidence in me, I’m taking that shot every single time, and so do I.”

Illinois is looking to win its first Big Ten regular season championship since 2005. As for the NCAA tournament, most prognosticators have the Illini anywhere between a 3-to-5 seed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Big Ten Champs

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 119 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 74-72 win over Iowa giving the Illini the Big Ten regular season championship, sharing it with Wisconsin, after the Badgers lost to Nebraska on Sunday. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/big-ten-champs/id1495074631?i=1000553137055
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

LIVE! Illinois looks to win first B1G title in 17 years

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With some help earlier in the afternoon from Nebraska, Illinois basketball has a chance to win a share of the Big Ten Regular Season title for the first time since 2005. The last-place Cornhuskers beat first-place Wisconsin by one point in Madison to give Illinois the wide open chance to win a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini takes on Iowa in final home game of the season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball laces it up tomorrow one last time at the State Farm Center this season with a shot at the big ten title still on the line. They need some help, but a win over Iowa guarantees them a top two finish. It’s a long way from where the team […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
State
Iowa State
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Illinois College Sports
WCIA

Illini fans react to Big Ten regular season win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – They’re celebrating on campus as fans storm the court at the State Farm Center. The Illini won their first Big Ten regular season title in 17 years Sunday. Campus bars are packed with fans. After they stormed the court, hundreds of Illini fans celebrated this big win. It’s a moment many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Kofi Cockburn named to Wooden Award Ballot

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the second season in a row, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn is among the Top 15 players still up for the Wooden Award and was named to the ballot to decide the finalists. Cockburn was one of five Big Ten players on the ballot, the most for a single conference in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Nancy Fahey retires after five seasons with Illinois, 36 years coaching

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Nancy Fahey is retiring after more than three decades coaching college basketball, the last five at Illinois. After winning 779 games at Washington University, a Division III school in St. Louis, Fahey struggled with the Illini, going just 42-99 overall and 7-77 in Big Ten play. “I want to thank all the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Williams leads No. 20 Illinois to win over Penn State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Da’Monte Williams scored a season high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, leading No. 20 Illinois to a gut check 60-55 win over Penn State Thursday night at State Farm Center. “I come in every day and put up shots,” Williams said. “That ain’t really too big of what it is, just stepping […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Andy Olson
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Gut check win

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 118 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 60-55 win over Penn State Thursday night at State Farm Center in the second to last regular season game of the year. Da’Monte Williams scored a team high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lock in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

In-person registration for sports betting ending

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Sports betting has been legal for more than two years now. But starting Saturday, people will not have to drive to a casino to sign up for an app. In-person registration was one of the more controversial parts of sports betting being legalized in the state. Due to the pandemic, anybody who […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Centennial High School hosts archery tournament

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 800 archers from all over Illinois descended upon Centennial High School on Friday and Saturday to take part in the Charger Classic. 24 archery teams competed in Centennial High School’s newly-renovated gyms. This year’s tournament is the first in-person tournament since 2019. 2020’s tournament was cancelled as the pandemic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ohio State#Ap#Mi#Associated Press#Purdue#Badgers#Penn State
WCIA

Meridian beats Tuscola with game winning shot

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — It’s a game winning shot still being talked about today and was picked up as number 2 on Sportscenter’s Top 10 list this morning. Meridian senior Graham Meisenhelter hit a game winning three-quarters court shot to win the game in double overtime over Tuscola 82-79, but he wasn’t the only one with […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Speed-skating event sees successful turnout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Speed-skaters of all ages are testing their abilities this weekend at the 2022 Land of Lincoln event. Over 130 skaters showed up to the U of I ice arena Saturday. They’re preparing for April’s national championships. The Champaign Regional Speedskating organization wasn’t able to host this event last year because of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Unity grad Elyce Knudsen leading Millikin back to the Big Dance

DECATUR (WCIA) — Elyce Knudsen is leading the Big Blue back to the Big Dance. The Millikin sophomore guard is one of the key reasons the team is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since they won the Division III national title back in 2005. Knudsen won the CCIW […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Neoga, Pana fall in state semifinals; rally to take third place trophies

NORMAL (WCIA) — Avery Fearday scored a team high 15 points, with Sydney Richards and Haylee Campbell both adding 12 for Neoga, but Brimfield beat the Indiana 60-44 in the Class 1A girls’ basketball state semifinals at Redbird Arena Thursday morning. In its first appearance at state, Neoga took an early lead but trailed 17-14 […]
NEOGA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WCIA

Full Court Friday (3-4-22)

WCIA — Highlights, interviews and all the scores from Full Court Friday with Sectional Finals including wins from Meridian, Monticello, Teutopolis and Sacred Heart-Griffin. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional: Meridian 82, Tuscola 79   F/2OT Class 1A Watseka Sectional: Lexington 43, St. Teresa 36 Class 1A North Greene Sectional: Liberty 39, Jacksonville Routt […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

Illinois business school holds ‘Signing Day’ event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Business students at the University of Illinois got the opportunity Thursday to publicly declare their major at the school “Signing Day” event at the Business Instructional Facility. The event was hosted by Larry Gies — the namesake of the College of Business — and Illinois Public Address announcer Tim Sinclair. Jeffrey […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Moore wins Athlete of the Week

NEOGA (WCIA) — Trista Moore is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Neoga senior basketball player led the Indians to their first trip to the Final Four in school history, hitting a 3-pointer with :17 left to lift her team to a super-sectional win over Goreville on Monday night. “I’m still speechless because […]
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (3-2-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school boys’ basketball on Wednesday night including video from sectional semifinal games between Mahomet-Seymour and MacArthur, St. Joseph-Ogden and El Paso-Gridley and Milford-St. Teresa. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional: Meridian 60, South Central 57 Class 1A Watseka Sectional: St. Teresa 61, Milford 57 Class 1A […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

WCIA

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy