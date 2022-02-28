Illinois falls five spots in AP Top 25

ANN ARBOR, MI. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball fell five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday after going 1-1 last week. The Illini enter the final week of the regular season as the 20th-ranked team in college basketball, following a home loss to No. 22 Ohio State and win at Michigan last week.

The Illini (20-8, 13-5) sit one game back in the Big Ten standings, tied with No. 8 Purdue for second, trailing No. 10 Wisconsin for the top spot in the league. The Badgers host the Boilermakers Tuesday night in a game that will go a long way into determining who gets the crown. Illinois has two games left in its regular season and they’re both at home, with Penn State coming to Champaign on Thursday before No. 24 Iowa visits on Sunday night.

Trent Frazier was a big reason Illinois was able to pull out another road win at Michigan on Sunday. The super-senior hit a dagger 3-pointer with :45 left that gave the Illini an 87-80 win lead, sealing the victory. It followed his late at Michigan State one week earlier that propelled the Orange and Blue to that win as well. Frazier has emerged as the go-to guy late for Illinois as the calendar turns to March.

“It’s just me having to go make a play with five seconds left and being a fifth year, I just stepped up,” Frazier said about the shot at Michigan. “I think the biggest thing is just coach trusting me down the stretch to make a play and just being a fifth year. That’s what it’s all about. Everyone has a lot of confidence in me, I’m taking that shot every single time, and so do I.”

Illinois is looking to win its first Big Ten regular season championship since 2005. As for the NCAA tournament, most prognosticators have the Illini anywhere between a 3-to-5 seed.

