The Wayne State College Wildcat Wrestlers finished second in the NCWA SW Conference National Qualifying Tournament on March 3. “The team from Wayne State College with an enrollment of 3,800 students finished second to Texas A&M with an enrollment of 76,000 students, so little old WSC from Nebraska can wrestle with the big schools of Texas,” said Greg VanderWeil, Wayne State’s head coach.

WAYNE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO