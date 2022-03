Tens of thousands of new mothers have been left feeling “hopeless” and “isolated” during the pandemic, with the NHS seeing record numbers of referrals to mental health services.Requests for help from new, expectant and bereaved mothers jumped by 40 per cent in 2021 compared with 2019, analysis by The Independent has revealed.NHS data shows mental health referrals hit an all-time high of 23,673 in November last year, with average monthly referrals for the whole of 2021 running 21 per cent higher than the year before, jumping from 17,226 to 21,990. Leading doctors and other experts say the figures show...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO