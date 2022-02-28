Naples could ban "hawking" on Fifth Avenue South

The Naples City Council says too many people are being bothered by solicitors on the town’s busiest street. The council says the solicitors can create dangerous situations, and council members are considering banning the practice.

The Naples City Council is looking at eliminating those solicitors on Fifth Avenue South. A new ordinance they’re considering says stopping people on the street creates congestion, which sees more foot-traffic than anywhere else in town.

At Monday’s meeting the city council passed the first reading of a new ordinance that would ban stores from handing out samples or coupons to people on the street. The ordinance calls it “hawking” — after the idea of a bird hunting down its prey.

“It would suit me fine cuz I don’t like to be solicited on the street,” said Roger Saxon, who was visiting downtown Naples on Monday afternoon. “I say no thank you."

Other people who FOX4 spoke with said it’s no bother at all.

“I think it’s a shame for the retailers,” said winter resident Bonida Poynor. “You should be able to offer whatever you have to offer — coupons, discounts, products — anywhere on the street or inside, wherever. I think it’s an advantage for the retailers.”

The off-premise solicitation ban would be in effect on Fifth Avenue from U.S. 41 on the east, to here at Third Street South on the west.

Monday was the first reading of the ordinance. The second reading and a public hearing would be scheduled for the city council’s meeting on March 23.

Naples city staff said it recommended the ordinance to the council based on witness testimony and complaints it received about solicitors.

On Monday afternoon, FOX4 found just two businesses handing out items on Fifth Avenue. Other visitors we spoke to said hawking didn’t seem to be much of a problem.

“I haven’t seen it,” said visitor Joan Mahalak. “I haven’t noticed it the last couple nights we’ve been down.”

Poynor said, even if solicitors do approach her with a sample, it doesn’t bother her.

“You can take it or leave it, say yes or no, walk by,” she said.