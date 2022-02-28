ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farrah Abraham Defends Letting Daughter Sophia Get a Septum Ring Piercing: ‘More Power to Her!’

Cover picture for the articleCopyright 2022 Us Weekly. All rights reserved. 2 orchestras fire Russian...

The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
Farrah Abraham
Vladimir Putin
Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
Younger brother of pink-haired girl shot dead with her parents in Ukraine has died

The younger brother of a pink-haired schoolgirl who died alongside their parents after being shot near Kyiv, Ukraine has now passed away.Five-year-old Semyon was left fighting for his life along with his 13-year-old sister, Sofia, after their family attempted the flee the country but he died on Wednesday, according to a family friend.His sister, 10-year-old Polina and their parents, Anton Kudrin and Svetlana Zapadynskaya, were reportedly killed by Russian troops as the family were in a car trying to leave Kyiv.A picture of pink-haired Polina was shared on Wednesday by the deputy mayor of Kyiv, Volodymyr Bondarenko, who said: “Her...
Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
SAS planning 'high-risk rescue of Zelensky': 70 UK's of elite soldiers join 150 US Navy Seals in training for 11th hour night mission to save Ukrainian leader... but ONLY if he requests it

The SAS is planning a 'high-risk rescue' of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky with 70 elite British soldiers and 150 US Navy Seals in training for an 11th hour late night mission, but only if he requests it. Soldiers at a remote base in Lithuania are understood to training with elite...
Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
Ukraine war: 'Russian soldiers killed my family while they fled'

A family trying to flee Russian attacks was deliberately targeted by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in southern Ukraine, relatives say. Five people were killed. This article contains details some readers may find upsetting. On 24 February, as Russian forces launched their attack on Ukraine, the Fedko family made a...
Tim Allen Denounces Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine as ‘The Definition of Wrong’

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement star Tim Allen has added his name to a long list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of Ukraine. While the entire world is focused on what’s happening in Ukraine right now, several celebrities have decided to speak out in support of the citizens of Ukraine. The latest celebrity to do so is Tim Allen. That’s right folks, the man who is known for playing Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011-2021) and Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on Home Improvement (1991-1999) is lending his voice to those who need it. Allen also voiced Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in the Santa Clause franchise.
