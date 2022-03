Julia Hnilicka will serve as Alaska’s rural development state director, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “I’m pleased that they are going with me as someone who has a diverse rural development background and that they are taking a chance with someone who is young,” Hnilicka said. “I’m looking forward to working really hard for Alaskans in this role as I believe they are our greatest resource.”

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO