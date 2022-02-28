Ian Thomas facing five misdemeanor charges after July arrest

A step-father accused of murdering a five-year-old boy forced him to do press ups when he was “naughty”, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi was just three when John Cole, 40, inflicted the punishment, a family friend said.The youngster was found dumped in the River Ogmore about 250 metres from the home he shared with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend on the morning of July 31 2021.Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are charged with his murder.All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO