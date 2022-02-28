ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ian Thomas facing five misdemeanor charges after July arrest

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers tight end Ian Thomas was in the news last week for agreeing to a three-year contract extension, but his name popped up on Monday for a less positive...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Five East Idaho residents recently arrested, charged with felony drug possession

Five East Idaho residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following four separate incidents in the Gate City area. Kailin Rae Dixon, 28, of Pocatello faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and Trevor John Taft, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Both Dixon and Taft were charged following a Feb. 15 traffic stop by Pocatello police, according to Pocatello police...
POCATELLO, ID
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Stacy faces five new charges for alleged domestic violence

Zac Stacy is facing new charges for an additional alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend. Stacy was in headlines in November after his ex-girlfriend Kris Evans released videos that appeared to show Stacy beating her up inside her apartment. Stacy went on the run, but the former NFL running back was arrested and charged with two felonies.
NFL
Shropshire Star

Two guilty over Kyrell killing after ‘harrowing’ abuse caught on mobile phone

Phylesia Shirley and her former partner, Kemar Brown, subjected two-year-old Kyrell Matthews to repeated attacks in the weeks before his death. A woman and her violent ex-boyfriend have been found guilty of killing a two-year-old boy after their horrific abuse was captured on secret mobile phone recordings. Kyrell Matthews was...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man Face Charges in Separate Arrests

(Creston) A Creston man faces charges following two separate arrests one hour apart early this (Thursday) morning. Police arrested 50-year old Dennis Barry Green at 12:33 a.m. on two counts of fifth-degree theft. Officers arrested Green again an hour later for Operating Under the Influence, 2nd offense. Police transported Green...
UNION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#American Football#Panthers#Theathletic Com#Atv
WMBF

Loris man facing gun, drug charges a month after previous arrest

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris man is back behind bars a month after he was arrested on similar charges. The Loris Police Department said Antwan Chestnut was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in the city. Authorities found drugs and a handgun as a result of the stop, according to a social media post.
LORIS, SC
WYTV.com

Driver facing charges after fiery Canfield crash

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver is facing charges after hitting a pole in Canfield Friday morning. The driver, Rocco Almasy, 21, was charged with DUI, according to a police report. Additional charges may be pending, police say. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m on North Hillside...
CANFIELD, OH
Magnolia State Live

21 members of one of Mississippi’s fast growing gangs arrested, charged with multiple racketeering charges

A federal indictment was unsealed Thursday charging 18 alleged members of the Simon City Royals gang with a racketeering conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics trafficking, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, and money laundering. Originally from Chicago, the Simon City Royals were formed in the 1950s and are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Son accused of murdering parents appears in court

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his parents to death.William Warrington, from Cheltenham, is accused of murdering his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73.The victims were divorced and were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning.Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am, Gloucestershire Police said.His ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham, a short time later.The defendant was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with the two killings on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Brothers jailed over involvement in ATM robbery gang

Three brothers involved in an organised crime gang that carried out a series of cash machine robberies have been jailed. The gang used stolen jeeps, trailers and diggers to rip cash machines from the walls of five banks and businesses across Cavan, Monaghan and Meath over a nine-month-period. In total...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

Former Garden City mayor charged with misdemeanor theft

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) – The former mayor of Garden City has been charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing money from LiveWell Finney County Health Coalition. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office claims that City Commissioner Troy Unruh, who also served as the mayor of Garden City, “unlawfully, feloniously...
GARDEN CITY, KS
The Independent

Step-father bullied five-year-old before he was found murdered, court is told

A step-father accused of murdering a five-year-old boy forced him to do press ups when he was “naughty”, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi was just three when John Cole, 40, inflicted the punishment, a family friend said.The youngster was found dumped in the River Ogmore about 250 metres from the home he shared with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, Bridgend on the morning of July 31 2021.Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are charged with his murder.All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Body found confirmed as missing Ayrshire teenager Jamie Cannon

A body found in the search for a North Ayrshire teenager has been identified as Jamie Cannon. Jamie, from Saltcoats, was thought to be on his way to college when he disappeared in May last year, sparking an extensive police and community search for the teenager. His body was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man guilty of manslaughter after causing infant’s ‘catastrophic’ brain injury and blaming the mother

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after causing an infant’s “catastrophic” brain injury before blaming the girl’s mother – who was not present at the time.Brandon Mark Heath, 22, had been babysitting the 22-month-old girl and her older brother, in Northwich, Cheshire, while the children’s mother was giving a friend a lift in her car.Jurors at Chester crown court heard that he had often stayed at the family’s place after starting a relationship with the woman in May 2020, just three months before he severely injured her daughter.Pathology experts have likened the injuries to those caused by car crashes...
HEALTH
WausauPilot

Intruder arrested in Merrill-area home faces multiple charges

A man was arrested early Monday after allegedly breaking into a Merrill-area home with a resident inside, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Police were called to the Little Florida mobile home park off Pope Road in the town of Merrill after a woman inside awoke to find a stranger inside her home, officials said. The man was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, possessing stolen property and bail jumping. Additional charges are possible.
MERRILL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy