Ian Thomas facing five misdemeanor charges after July arrest

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his parents to death.William Warrington, from Cheltenham, is accused of murdering his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73.The victims were divorced and were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning.Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am, Gloucestershire Police said.His ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham, a short time later.The defendant was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with the two killings on...
