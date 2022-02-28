St. Vincent Hospital nurses union votes to continue representation under MNA

St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — St. Vincent Hospital nurses voted Monday to keep their union and representation by the Massachusetts Nurses Association and their new contract, which was ratified at the beginning of January after an historic 300-day strike.

The vote to remain under MNA was held after a group of nurses, backed by the National Right to Work Foundation, filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to decrtify the nurses’ union.

The final vote was 302-133 in favor of keeping the union.

“The honor and integrity of our union is strong,” said Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the nurses local bargaining unit with the MNA, “as the St. Vincent nurses have reaffirmed our right to maintain a powerful voice in our advocacy for our patients and our work life.”

The hospital also released a statement Monday after the vote, saying “Saint Vincent Hospital respects the decision of its nurses to continue to be represented by the MNA. Saint Vincent holds its nurses in the highest esteem and remains committed retaining and attracting high quality nursing talent. We continue to foster a culture and team that is committed to providing quality care to the Greater Worcester community.”

©2022 Cox Media Group