If you’ve been having more than a difficult time finding fish lately, you’re not the only one. This has been an odd winter, and the last couple weeks especially have been really tough. Some of our more experienced local anglers have been questioning their ability to catch fish, and if you’re new to Southwest Florida fishing you may be wondering what all the hype was about. Trust me, it gets better.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO