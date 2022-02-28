ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Amanda Bynes’ Parents ‘Supportive’ Of Ending Her Conservatorship: It’s Her Decision

By Erin Silvia, Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wt7I2_0eRkVdya00
Shutterstock

Amanda Bynes filed court documents to end her years-long conservatorship on Feb. 23 and her parents, Lynn and Rick, ‘are proud of how far she’s come.’

Amanda Bynes, 35, is getting support from her parents after making headlines for filing to end her conservatorship last week. The actress is reportedly seeking to dissolve both the conservatorship of her person and estate, which has been run by her mother Lynn since 2013, and it looks like the process will be a smooth one if she gets what she wants.

“Amanda‘s parents, which also includes her father Rick, are so supportive of their daughter and all they ever wanted was for her to be happy and healthy,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They are so proud of how far she’s come and they completely back her decision to end the conservatorship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8qub_0eRkVdya00
Amanda Bynes with her mom Lynn Bynes. (Shutterstock)

“Initially, Amanda wasn’t planning on filing to end her conservatorship,” the source continued. “She just wanted some changes which allowed her more freedoms. But over the past few months Amanda feels like she no longer needs to be under a conservatorship. She feels much better and doesn’t think there needs to be one put in place.”

Per California law, Amanda also submitted a capacity declaration, which includes records of her mental state from a physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner. Her court date is set for March 22 and her lawyer David A. Esquibias told People, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOvTf_0eRkVdya00
Amanda Bynes with her mother Lynn Bynes and sister Jillian Bynes. (Shutterstock)

Our insider also added that “Amanda and her team, including her parents, physician, attorney and other professionals, determined she is prepared to live free of the protection of the court.”

News of Amanda filing to end her conservatorship leads some fans comparing her case to that of Britney Spears. The pop singer also had a years-long conservatorship, in which her father Jamie was in charge of her estate, that just ended last year and has been living her life as a “free” woman since the judge granted her request. It’s unclear whether or not Amanda and Britney have been in contact due to their similar situations, but Amanda’s conservatorship is not as strict as Britney’s was.

The former Nickelodeon star was first placed under conservatorship in 2013 after she suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and depression. She is still in charge of her finances but not her medical and personal affairs. In September 2020, she was ordered into a psychiatric facility for her mental health and a year later, a judge ruled to extend her conservatorship until 2023.

Comments / 7

Related
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Red Bustier To Landon Barker’s Concert With Fiancé Travis – Photos

Kourt flaunted her figure in the red racy top as she held hands with her beau Travis at his son’s concert on the Sunset Strip. Kourtney Kardashian proved she was a supportive partner, once again, as she joined fiancé Travis Barker in attending his son’s concert! The adorable pair were spotted at Landon Barker’s show at The Roxy in West Hollywood on the famed Sunset Strip on Saturday (Feb. 26). The reality star looked phenomenal in her red bustier and camouflage pants, as Travis rocked a red satin jacket and ripped denim.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Amanda Bynes' face tattoo symbolizes her 'imperfect heart', claim fans

After nine years, Amanda Bynes has filed for an end to her conservatorship. As the news circles headlines, fans are only just noticing the black ink of a crooked heart the actor has on her cheek. The former Hairspray star hasn’t been acting for years, and publicly appeared on social...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Britney Spears
People

Mark Wahlberg Thinks 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella's Boyfriend 'Couldn't Be Any Sweeter'

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about how well he gets along with his daughter Ella's boyfriend. The Uncharted star, 50, appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he spoke to host Ellen DeGeneres about how he's more concerned for the boyfriend in their relationship than he is for his 18-year-old daughter, who he acknowledged is "tough."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Depression#Mental Health Issues
Grazia

When Will Everyone Stop Talking About Courteney Cox’s Face?

Courteney Cox can’t seem to do anything right at the moment. Last week when she made an appearance on the Graham Norton show to promote her new film Scream, the tabloids claimed she looked ‘disassociated’ and the internet readily agreed. ‘Anyone else think Courtney Cox looks really...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber’s Dad: Everything To Know About Jeremy Bieber & Their Relationship

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his father over the years has been complicated, to say the least. Here’s what to know about Jeremy Bieber and his bond with the pop star. Most parents don’t witness their child become a global superstar at a young age. But that was the case for Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. The father and mother of Justin Bieber have cheered their 27-year-old son on from the sidelines as he’s dominated the music industry since he was a teenager. Although Justin’s been so successful career wise, he’s had a complicated relationship with both his parents, especially his father. Jeremy, 46, was only 18 years old when Justin was born, and he wasn’t fully present in his son’s life at first.
MUSIC
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around

For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
14K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy