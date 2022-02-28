ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Farrah Abraham Claps Back at Criticism of Daughter Sophia’s Septum Ring Piercing for 13th Birthday

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDhQ9_0eRkVWkN00
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Sophia Abraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham is clapping back at fans who criticized her decision to allow daughter Sophia to get a septum ring nose piercing on her 13th birthday. Not only is she reinforcing that it was done in a “profession and clean” way, the Teen Mom OG alum says that if Sophia wants more piercings, “more power to her!”

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Farrah explained in a Sunday, February 27, interview with TMZ. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy and I covered those bases.

“So, congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her. If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too,” the former MTV star continued, sharing how piercings might be where she draws the line for body art during her daughter’s teen years. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be down for a tattoo, but I’m happy to support her on her birthday,” Farrah confessed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXadD_0eRkVWkN00

Sophia took getting pierced like a pro according to her mom, who said that her daughter didn’t do too well when it came to getting a vaccination jab. “Even though I wasn’t for it, she did better than her COVID shot — I am shocked,” Farrah said about how her daughter handled getting her septum pierced.

Farrah added that kids grow up a lot faster today than they did during her teenage years, even though she rose to fame as teen in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant while expecting Sophia by her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood. “I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13,” Farrah explained adding that she wanted to make sure her daughter’s piercing was done in a safe environment. “I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection”

Sophia proudly showed off her nasal accessory to the world in an Instagram video documenting the process on February 23. “I got my septum piercing for my birthday!!” Sophia wrote in the caption, gushing, “I am so happy with how it turned out! Farrah gushed in the comments, “SOPHIA THE FIRST. The first 13-year-old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’: Farrah Abraham Arrives At The ‘Family Reunion’ & Shocks Everyone

Welcome to Farrah-dise! The controversial ‘Teen Mom OG’ alum joined her former co-stars during the Feb. 1 episode of ‘Family Reunion’. Farrah Abraham is back! The controversial reality TV star made her triumphant return to the Teen Mom franchise on Feb. 1, when she surprised her former co-stars with an appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd had previously revealed they invited everyone from the franchise to join the reunion, but we don’t think anyone expected Farrah to show up. Especially because she’s feuded with her co-stars for years. However, the cast (and we) were proven wrong when Farrah showed up out of nowhere in the final few minutes of this week’s episode.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farrah Abraham
Person
Derek Underwood
Sacramento Bee

‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Praise Kailyn Lowry After She Flaunts Weight Loss: ‘Looking Good’

Beautiful inside and out! Teen Mom 2 fans praised Kailyn Lowry after she flaunted her weight loss in a new photo. “Love this couple so much,” the reality star, 29, captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, February 19. She posted next to friends Kyle and Audrey Hill, with son Lux Russell Lowry hugging his mommy and smiling for the camera. Upon noticing her figure, multiple fans swarmed the comments section under her post.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septum#Piercing#Tattoos#Clapping#Mtv#Covid
Us Weekly

Ant Anstead Denies His and Christina Haack’s Son Hudson Cut His Hair With a Butter Knife: That Was ‘Sarcasm’

A new hairstyle for Hudson? Ant Anstead denied that his 2-year-old son took a butter knife to his locks on Monday, February 7. “Butters his own toast … and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!),” the Radford Returns star, 42, captioned an Instagram video of his toddler preparing his breakfast. The England native went on to give a close look at the little one’s new ‘do.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Aubree’s Dad Adam Lind Is Doing ‘Pretty Good’ in Rare Update

All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind. “I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Christine Brown From 'Sister Wives' Has a New Show!

Fans of TLC's Sister Wives have witnessed the ups and down of Kody Brown’s plural family across the last 16 seasons of the successful reality TV show. Christine Brown recently made headlines when she chose to walk away from Kody Brown and the extended family, in an attempt to prioritize her own happiness.
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Still Together? Their Relationship Status Explained

Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble have had an unshakeable bond ever since the pair began dating in 2014. But are Kris and Corey still together?. Kris and Corey appear to still be a blissful couple, as they were the picture of happiness during a Valentine’s Day party on February 14, 2022, where she hosted pals Lori Loughlin, Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson for dinner at her home. Corey posed along with the ladies for an Instagram photo, smiling as he could be seen behind Kris’ left shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy