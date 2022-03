How often do you go to Wawa for gas, or inside for a hoagie, smoothie, snacks, food of all kinds? Everyday? Every other day?. There may be a job for you or someone you know. On Monday, Wawa Inc. announced in a written statement that they are starting to hire for the upcoming summer season with a goal of bringing on 1,000 on board at stores from the Jersey Shore down to Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO