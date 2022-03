Update on 7 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Microsoft, Currys and Game. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Having been impossible to find in stock for months, the Xbox series X has now been consistently available at five major UK retailers for an entire weekend. Things are now looking hopeful that Microsoft’s infamous supply chain issues could be coming to an end.That’s great news for Xbox racing fans who were jealously eyeing up the PlayStation 5-exclusive Gran Turismo 7 last week. Microsoft’s console has been rocking the...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO