One of Michigan's most popular tourist attractions in the Upper Peninsula has begun charging admission to enter as of March 1, 2022. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has long been a destination for Michiganders and tourists for as long as I can remember. The park is located in Alger County, Michigan, and is well known for its natural beauty. The big draw to the park is the multicolored Pictured Rocks cliffs but also the sandstone formations like Miners Castle and Chapel Rock. Plus there are tons of shipwrecks that are near the shoreline of Lake Superior.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO