Born This Way! Lady Gaga’s Makeup-Free Photos Prove She’s an All-Natural Beauty

Lady Gaga’s best makeup-free photos will give you a ~million reasons~ to be obsessed with her all-natural look!

The “Rain on Me” singer usually loves getting super glammed up for public appearances and red carpet events to match her lavish wardrobe, but she’s not afraid to strip down. She took on a much different look while appearing in the 2018 film A Star Is Born and famously did not wear any makeup during most of the movie.

Her costar and the film’s director, Bradley Cooper, even requested that she audition for the film completely bare faced so he would see her “completely open” with “no artifice.”

“It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real,” the “Stupid Love” singer told the Los Angeles Times about the experience. “I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”

Of course, the “Edge of Glory” singer didn’t just roll out of bed and appear on camera for the romance flick, the New Yorker’s longtime esthetician, Joomee Song of Faceworks Inc., used facial massage and skincare techniques to keep her complexion camera-ready.

“If she was going to have close-ups, I would do a scrub with hyaluronic acid or something that would help reduce redness, because she would have to go on camera immediately after [I saw her],” the skin guru previously told Refinery29 about how she kept the A-lister’s skin looking its best throughout filming. “Instead of acids or granules, I use a piece of gauze as a physical exfoliant and hydrating emollient products to get her glow. Your skin already has the ability to shed its dead skin cells and my goal is to support what your skin can do. So, I massage in a brightening serum and then literally scrape it off with the gauze.”

Gaga previously opened up about her “insecurities” that stemmed from her childhood.

“I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful,” the House of Gucci actress admitted to Allure in the 2019 Best of Beauty issue. “All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me.”

It was actually the “power of makeup” that helped her grow into the confident megastar that she is today.

“I put makeup on, and before I know it, I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly,” the “Bad Romance” songstress said. “When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup. It means so much to me on a deep visceral level.” She noted that getting glammed up can “change how you feel when you’re at your lowest.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Lady Gaga with no makeup!