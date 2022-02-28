ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginians hold rally to show support for Ukraine

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The battle in Ukraine continues with Putin and his Russian troops bringing violence to the country. Here in West Virginia, Ukrainians and Russians are coming together to condemn the war. Dozens gathered on West Virginia University’s campus to rally in support of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47pimH_0eRkUq6A00
Protestors supporting Ukraine at the WVU Mountainlair (WBOY Image)

“We try to bring everyone together,” said Valeriya Gritsenko, Ukrainian and associate professor for the WVU School of Medicine. “We used to always think of Russians as the brotherly nation and it has come as a shock. We are hoping that it is just the Russian government that is making this big mistake.”

Gov. Justice bans the sale of Russian liquor in WV

During the rally, many shared stories of what’s happening to their family members that are back in their home country.

“They are hiding in the basements and our families are from eastern city of Kharkiv so it’s been bombed again today just recently,” Gritsenko said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04v5uK_0eRkUq6A00
“Stop the invasion of Ukraine” sign (WBOY Image)

“Just today my parents said they had to hide for three times during the night because of the shelling and Russians have shelled just civilian housing where my friends live, and I haven’t heard from them. I hope they are safe. But it’s an incredible thing to hear your mother describe different sound bombs makes,” said Sergiy Yakodenko, Ukrainian and associate professor for the WVU School of Medicine.

Even though the two nations are battling overseas, here in West Virginia, Russian and Ukrainian natives are only showing support for each other.

“There is really no war here with Russians. The Russian people that we have in Morgantown are supporting Ukraine and we haven’t had a single person come out and say that they are thinking otherwise,” Yakodenko said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4Luv_0eRkUq6A00
“War is not the answer. It is a crime” sign (WBOY Image)
Why Ukraine isn’t called ‘the Ukraine’

Protestors feel that even if West Virginians have no ties to Ukraine, they can still resonate with what they are fighting for.

“We are freedom-loving people in Ukraine, and we are freedom-loving people in West Virginia … I’m just hoping that Ukrainians can have a little bit of what West Virginians have here,” Gritsenko said.

And until the battle is over, hope remains.

“Ukrainians will not give up. We are hoping we can still resolve this to move forward so that Ukraine can keep their independence,” Gritsenko said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

