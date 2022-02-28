ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farrah Abraham Defends Letting Daughter Sophia Get a Septum Ring Piercing: ‘More Power to Her!’

 6 days ago

Copyright 2022 Us Weekly. All rights reserved. NBC News, known for...

HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Hurley Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne After Australian Cricketer Dies on Vacation in Thailand

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday after the 52-year-old died suddenly on Friday while vacationing in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the British actress wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos of the former couple. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.” The pair had started dating in late 2010, with Warne proposing in September of 2011. However they split in late 2013, with the blame placed on the long-distance nature of their relationship. Warne later admitted he struggled with how close Hurley was with her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In 2020, Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s son, Damian, took his own life. Warne, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to officials in Koh Samui. While his family hasn't released further details of his passing, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a state funeral would be offered to Warne.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Allegedly Left Husband 'Out Of Place,' Didn't Reciprocate The Support Duke Of Sussex Needed At NAACP Awards?

Prince Harry allegedly didn't get the support he needed from Meghan Markle at the NAACP Awards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. They received the President's Awards and shared the stage for their joint acceptance speech. However, body language experts noticed that the Duke of Sussex was not his best self, unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
Farrah Abraham
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
Centre Daily

Man pleads to killing wife of music legend Clarence Avant

A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard at her Beverly Hills home in December, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.
Centre Daily

Elizabeth Holmes’ wild trial almost remade ‘The Dropout.’ Here’s why it was left out

LOS ANGELES — Liz Meriwether, the creator of "New Girl" and "Single Parents," became fascinated with Elizabeth Holmes in 2019, much like the rest of us. She remembers being drawn in by a Vanity Fair piece that detailed the Silicon Valley wunderkind's final months at her biotech company, Theranos, which promised to revolutionize blood testing but was ultimately consumed by fraud allegations. Intrigued by the dramatic story, she also listened to the ABC News podcast "The Dropout," which detailed Holmes' rise and fall.
Centre Daily

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ review: Samuel L. Jackson stars in a tale of secrets and buried treasure

For a conspicuously busy superstar such as Samuel L. Jackson, the six-part Apple TV+ adaptation of Walter Mosley’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” demanded his largest, deepest commitment to a role in a long time. At some point, you either glide or you ask yourself “What’s in my wallet?” and risk a thing or two. What’s the point of money gigs and gold-plated franchises if not to reconnect with what sparked an actor’s ambitions in the first place?
Centre Daily

How Renee Zellweger’s obsession with Pam Hupp saga led to new NBC series

ST. LOUIS — Renee Zellweger’s dog needed a new hip. The vet who was going to perform the procedure was in San Francisco, and it’s a long drive on Interstate 5 from the Los Angeles area to San Francisco. Back and forth along the way, Zellweger binged the “Dateline” podcast “The Thing About Pam,” which delves into the story of convicted murderer Pamela Hupp.
