Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association reveals royal trio

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Meghan Colomb, Dr. Jimmy Bienvenue, and Olivia Phiarr have been named as ‘royalty’ by the Greater Southwest Lousiana Mardi Gras association .

Bienvenue will serve as “King Gabriel,” while Colomb and Phiarr will both serve as “Queen Evangeline.” It’s the first year ever with two queens.

“We doubled up, and it’s going to be twice as good,” said Bienvenue.

Each member of the trio has their own personal feelings as to why this opportunity means so much to them. Phiarr was crowned Queen Evangeline 82 in 2021, but the pandemic halted her reigning year. She said she’s glad to have the opportunity to reign this year.

“I’m very lucky and blessed to be able to be presented again this year,” Phiarr said.

Colomb is only 18 years old, and she enjoys the royal treatment. She was crowned Queen Evangeline 83 this year.

“I get to do all of these fun things like have the police escort me,” Colomb said.

For Bienvenue, King Gabriel 82, he has generational ties to the association.

“My grandfather was king back in the 1920s, and my family has been involved for years,” he said. “We love Lafayette Mardi Gras.”

The royal court will make an appearance at the Queen’s parade on Lundi Gras at 6 p.m. and the King’s parade on Mardi Gras day at 10 a.m.

