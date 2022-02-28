ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Scott pulls Russian alcohol from Vermont shelves

By Fred Thys
VTDigger
 6 days ago
Russian Standard Vodka is among the brands sold through the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery. Photo by kallerna via Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Gov. Phil Scott ordered the state liquor and lottery commissioner on Monday to remove all Russian-owned products from the shelves of state agent stores.

Scott issued the order, announced in a press release, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. New Hampshire has also suspended all sales of Russian liquor from its state-run stores, and the invasion has sparked numerous sanctions against Russia, from closing airspace to Russian flights to blocking the country’s ability to move money through the international banking system.

President Biden also aimed financial sanctions directly at Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, who ordered the invasion.

“There are few things individual states can do alone, but I am heartened by the overwhelming and united response from the Free World in support of the people of Ukraine,” Scott said. “Vermonters are inspired by the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those who seek nothing more than the freedom to determine their own futures. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the same values we believe in, and we must come together to support them.”

Scott also ordered the suspension of purchases from Russian-owned distilleries.

Russia is Vermont’s 11th biggest importer, an amount that has increased by 23% from 2019-20, according to federal data.

The governor said he will issue an executive order later this week detailing further action and state sanctions Vermont will pursue to respond to what in a statement he called “the illegal and heinous Putin invasion of Ukraine.”

Comments / 11

David Sammataro
6d ago

yawn, how about pulling Chinese made goods, they actually purposely spread a virus which killed almost 1 million Americans....crickets

Reply(2)
17
Debbie Rouse
6d ago

How about helping to protect our borders you aren't hurting Putin by banning vodka.

Reply(6)
11
