Islam Makhachev makes sensational offer to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272 as late replacement for Covid-striken Fiziev... just ONE WEEK after his incredible win over Bobby Green

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Islam Makchaev has sensationally offered to step in and replace Rafael Fiziev for the fight against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272.

Fiziev has been forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid and he is suffering with symptoms of the illness.

Makhachev, who dismantled Bobby Green only last Saturday, is willing to compete on back-to-back weekends and face Dos Anjos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwWjn_0eRkTr1600
Islam Makhachev beat Bobby Green on Saturday and is willing to fight this weekend 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5hMe_0eRkTr1600

Fiziev wrote: 'I’m devastated to announce that I’m out of the fight. I had a great camp and was ready to put on the show, I flew all the way to Vegas from Thailand just to get sick with covid, for 3 days I’m in hotel bed with fever, bones pain and cough.

'I called out RDA and I still want that fight when my health will allow me to compete again.

'Apologies to him, but saying that I was faking it is complete nonsense. Time will put everything in place.'

Makhachev saw the news and wrote: '170 ??? Let’s do it. We have unfinished business RDA.'

The Brazilian then responded: '165lbs!! Division you guy created. I’m game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5hvD_0eRkTr1600
Rafael dos Anjos' clash with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 272 is off after Fiziev's positive Covid test

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will sanction the bout and have the contracts agreed in time and it could be difficult to agree a weight.

But the will is there from both men and it would be a massive boost to the card topped by Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Paul Felder is another to have thrown his hat in the ring and RDA is willing to face an opponent on short notice.

He told the MMA Hour: 'I’m always ready to fight anybody. Paul Felder was a last-minute replacement for Islam on fight wee, as well.

'I’m a fighter. I know I have to be careful with the fights that I take, that I pick right now because at this stage of my career a loss is not going to be good right now. It’s my third title run, but I’m a fighter, and I’m always ready for anybody.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgSWk_0eRkTr1600
It would be a remarkable week if Makhachev can pick up two victories in succession

