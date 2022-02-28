ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asensus Surgical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Monday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $62.5 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 77 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.72.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASXC

