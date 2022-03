Promotional claims on baby food products can be “misleading” and might “confuse” parents, academics have said.This is due to “healthy halo” promotional messaging on baby food packs, which can give the impression products are healthier than they really are. One example is the inclusion of the label “vegetable tastes” to indicate a higher proportion of fruit, which are naturally more sugary.Similarly, claims of “no added sugar” may make parents think the products are free from sugar. In reality promoting baby foods which have a high amount of sugar could be “detrimental” as food preferences are often formed in early life.Researchers...

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO