ON24: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Monday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $52 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.3 million, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $203.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, ON24 expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $48 million for the fiscal first quarter.

ON24 expects full-year results to range from a loss of 64 cents per share to a loss of 58 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $200 million to $204 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONTF

