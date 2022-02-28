ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelnet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $132.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $3.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.50 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $442.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $394.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $393.3 million, or $10.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

