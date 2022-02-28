ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where Carlton Davis lands in Touchdown Wire's NFL free agency rankings

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4791Es_0eRkS3aQ00

We are just a couple of weeks away from the beginning of the 2022 NFL free agency period. Players such as former Auburn Tigers cornerback Carlton Davis II could be looking for new teams, or re-sign with their current team.

Davis was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. His four-year rookie contract expires and is now free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. Davis won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2021.

Our colleagues at the Touchdown Wire recently listed Davis among the top 60 NFL free agents.

What Touchdown Wire Says…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnPkg_0eRkS3aQ00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The up-and-down nature of Davis’ play can be summarized with this near-interception against the Eagles in the wild-card round, in which Davis shows a nice click-and-close, almost gets the pick, and winds up with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off. Whoops.

That infraction aside, Davis worked through his own injuries in 2021, and when he was healthy, it seemed as if nobody else in the secondary was. He gave up 38 catches on 69 targets for 405 yards, 163 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, more than one dropped interception, and an opponent passer rating of 80.9. Davis isn’t a top-five CB1, but he’s much better than depth, and he’d fill out most defensive backfields with authority.

Davis landed at No. 26 on the list of top 60 free agents. If he does leave Tampa Bay through free agency, it could be one of the top landing spots for another former Auburn cornerback, Roger McCreary.

NFL free agency begins on Mar. 14 when agents can begin speaking with teams. The official start of the free agency begins on Mar. 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET when the 2022 league year begins.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly High On Jimmy Garoppolo

Trade talks for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to heat up this week at the NFL Combine. With that said, it appears two suitors have already emerged for the veteran signal-caller. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are “highly intrigued” by...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Auburn Tigers#American Football#Touchdown Wire#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#The Touchdown Wire#Eagles
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

6 NFL teams reportedly in hunt for quarterback help

With an unconvincing class of rookie quarterbacks coming through the NFL Draft, a number of teams are eyeing veteran help at the position. A new report suggests six teams in particular are quite focused on available quarterbacks. The Commanders, Colts, Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers, and Steelers are surveying the quarterback market,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Morgan Times

NFL Combine Journal: Should Broncos call Arizona about quarterback Kyler Murray? Yes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten things about the Broncos and NFL as the Scouting Combine begins Tuesday:. 1. Should the Broncos be monitoring the Kyler Murray Situation and knock on the door of the Arizona Cardinals’ suite at Lucas Oil Stadium during this week’s Combine workouts? Yes and yes. In early February, Murray, who completed his third year as the Cardinals’ quarterback, scrubbed his social media of any team reference. To each his own, I thought. But things took an interesting turn Monday when his agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best landing spots for Christian Kirk in 2022 NFL free agency, ranked

Christian Kirk will be among the most sought-after wide receivers in NFL free agency this offseason. The Arizona Cardinals wideout is set to hit the open market, where he should have a handful of suitors interested in bringing him aboard. Kirk is coming off a career year with the Cardinals, and could parlay that into a nice new contract this offseason.
NFL
Newsday

Why Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his staff will not be at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his coaching staff will not be attending this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in person. Saleh and his coaches stayed back in New Jersey to self-scout and do film review on free agents as well as draft prospects. They lost valuable time doing that when they spent a week in Mobile, Alabama, coaching the Senior Bowl. They were able to see and get to know many of the draft prospects that week.
NFL
NESN

Where NFL Writer Ranks Patriots’ J.C. Jackson On Top 101 Free-Agent List

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is scheduled to hit free agency for the first time in his career, and one NFL writer believes he’s among the best-available prizes. NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal published a list of the top-101 players set to hit the open market and ranked Jackson...
NFL
NJ.com

Giants takeaways from NFL Combine: Kadarius Toney with Brian Daboll, trading draft picks, Mitchell Trubisky interest, more

INDIANAPOLIS — Both general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll admitted that the Giants are behind the eight ball when it comes to preparations for the offseason. That’s what happens when an organization completely revamps its coaching staff and front office. But Schoen is putting in overtime at the NFL Combine to get the Giants back on track, and on schedule.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy