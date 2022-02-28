Where Carlton Davis lands in Touchdown Wire's NFL free agency rankings

We are just a couple of weeks away from the beginning of the 2022 NFL free agency period. Players such as former Auburn Tigers cornerback Carlton Davis II could be looking for new teams, or re-sign with their current team.

Davis was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. His four-year rookie contract expires and is now free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. Davis won a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2021.

Our colleagues at the Touchdown Wire recently listed Davis among the top 60 NFL free agents.

What Touchdown Wire Says…

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The up-and-down nature of Davis’ play can be summarized with this near-interception against the Eagles in the wild-card round, in which Davis shows a nice click-and-close, almost gets the pick, and winds up with a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off. Whoops.

That infraction aside, Davis worked through his own injuries in 2021, and when he was healthy, it seemed as if nobody else in the secondary was. He gave up 38 catches on 69 targets for 405 yards, 163 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, more than one dropped interception, and an opponent passer rating of 80.9. Davis isn’t a top-five CB1, but he’s much better than depth, and he’d fill out most defensive backfields with authority.

Davis landed at No. 26 on the list of top 60 free agents. If he does leave Tampa Bay through free agency, it could be one of the top landing spots for another former Auburn cornerback, Roger McCreary.

NFL free agency begins on Mar. 14 when agents can begin speaking with teams. The official start of the free agency begins on Mar. 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET when the 2022 league year begins.