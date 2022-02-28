James River Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) _ James River Group Holdings Ltd. (JRVR) on Monday reported a loss of $66.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.78 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.81 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $172.8 million, or $4.94 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $772.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JRVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JRVR