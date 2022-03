Diane Wilhelm hosted a baby shower luncheon for her daughter Colleen Parlak who was surprised on Saturday, February 26 at Cooperage Restaurant. Her cousin Kelly, a friend Meredith and her sister-in-law Shannon helped with the party. Twenty guests had a great time being together and enjoying the gifts she received. The baby to be will be happy with all the beautiful gifts when she arrives later this month around March 27. The guests enjoyed playing baby bingo, name that animal and being together for such a happy occasion. Everyone enjoyed a beautifully decorated cookie favor to remember the affair. Congratulations Colleen on your soon to be bundle of joy which we hear will be a daughter.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO