BigCommerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Monday reported a loss of $34.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62 million.

BigCommerce shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.90, a drop of 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIGC

The Associated Press

