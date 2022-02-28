ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland homicides on record pace in 2022

By Liz Burch, Tim Steele
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicides in the city of Portland continue at a record pace with 2 more killings over the weekend.

Since 2022 began, PPB statistics show there have been 234 shootings, with 64 people injured. Of the 19 homicides recorded, 18 of them are by gunfire.

Portland at ‘inflection point’ with gun violence

The two most recent shootings left one man dead in a parking garage near the Oregon Convention Center and another man who died at the hospital after being shot in Northeast Portland apartment parking lot.

Officials with Travel Portland said they don’t comment on active police investigations, but did send this statement to KOIN 6 News: “Generally, visitors to any destination would be deterred by crime and safety concerns, and, unfortunately, most major cities in the United States have experienced increases in crime in recent years.”

Man shot in Parkrose neighborhood parking lot, dies

On Sunday, Commissioner Mingus Mapps issued this statement: “The homicide rate is concerning in every way and is an absolute emergency. It is already having an impact on our economic recovery, including tourism. Frankly, the general state of our city isn’t compatible with tourism and that is a significant challenge.”

Man found shot to death in NE Portland parking garage

PPA President Aaron Schmautz told KOIN 6 News on Eye on Northwest Politics the rising crime and low staffing has an effect on the officers.

“Everyone is just exhausted. This is the most difficult time I can remember in law enforcement,” Schmautz said.

Arrest made in June 2021 Southeast Portland slaying

Portland police announced Thursday afternoon that deputies in Texas, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested Jeremy Lenoire on Wednesday in the Dallas suburb of Frisco in connection with the June 2021 Portland slaying of 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and 23-year-old Eyion Willis.
