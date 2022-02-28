Portland homicides on record pace in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicides in the city of Portland continue at a record pace with 2 more killings over the weekend.

Since 2022 began, PPB statistics show there have been 234 shootings, with 64 people injured. Of the 19 homicides recorded, 18 of them are by gunfire.

The two most recent shootings left one man dead in a parking garage near the Oregon Convention Center and another man who died at the hospital after being shot in Northeast Portland apartment parking lot.

Officials with Travel Portland said they don’t comment on active police investigations, but did send this statement to KOIN 6 News: “Generally, visitors to any destination would be deterred by crime and safety concerns, and, unfortunately, most major cities in the United States have experienced increases in crime in recent years.”

On Sunday, Commissioner Mingus Mapps issued this statement: “The homicide rate is concerning in every way and is an absolute emergency. It is already having an impact on our economic recovery, including tourism. Frankly, the general state of our city isn’t compatible with tourism and that is a significant challenge.”

PPA President Aaron Schmautz told KOIN 6 News on Eye on Northwest Politics the rising crime and low staffing has an effect on the officers.

“Everyone is just exhausted. This is the most difficult time I can remember in law enforcement,” Schmautz said.

