New Girl Actor Ralph Ahn Dead at 95

By Ashley Joy Parker
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying goodbye to a fan favorite. Actor Ralph Ahn, who played Tran in several episodes of the hit series New Girl, has died at the age of 95. His co-star Jake Johnson took to Instagram to share the sad news alongside stills from an episode showing the two characters meeting on...

www.eonline.com

