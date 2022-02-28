ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

By Alex Derosier
Grand Forks Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — Minnesota’s projected budget surplus has grown to $9.25 billion, according to a new forecast from the state’s budget office, up from the original historically high estimate of $7.7 billion. Higher forecasts for incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits as well as slightly lower...

