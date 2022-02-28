Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Cleared to play Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSET) — With every pass at the 2022 NFL Combine, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis turned more observers into believers, even amongst his toughest critics. But if the pressure of the big stage is hitting him, Willis sure isn't showing it. "This is a game. This can't make me stressed!" the former Liberty QB laughed at a NFL press conference. "I mean, life is stressful. You go through way worse stuff in life, so I'm gonna just be grateful that I get to come out here and play a game."
